Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college basketball slate on Sunday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Marquette Golden Eagles playing the UConn Huskies at XL Center.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina
- TV: Peachtree TV
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 22 Florida State Seminoles
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 22 Florida State Seminoles
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina
- TV: WPIX
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina
- TV: KTLA Los Angeles
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina
- TV: WGN Canada
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina
- TV: CW
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina
- TV: MyNetworkTV
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 4
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports App
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.