Golden Knights vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - January 1
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5), which currently has four players listed, as the Golden Knights ready for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kaedan Korczak
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adin Hill
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ben Hutton
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Philipp Grubauer
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jaden Schwartz
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|LW
|Out
|Leg
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: ,
- Arena: T-Mobile Park
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 123 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Its goal differential (+21) makes the team fifth-best in the league.
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken have 98 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the league.
- Seattle gives up 3.0 goals per game (110 total), which ranks 16th in the league.
- Their -12 goal differential is 24th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Kraken (+120)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.