Terry Rozier and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be facing the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Rozier totaled 42 points and eight assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-119 loss versus the Suns.

With prop bets available for Rozier, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.6 24.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.9 Assists 7.5 7.2 7.8 PRA -- 34.7 36.1 PR -- 27.5 28.3 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.3



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Nuggets

Rozier is responsible for attempting 14.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.8 per game.

He's taken 7.3 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 100.0 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are third in the NBA, conceding 110.3 points per game.

Conceding 43.0 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 24.9 per game, sixth in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 11.2 made 3-pointers per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

Terry Rozier vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 31 12 2 4 1 0 3 12/18/2022 14 2 2 2 0 0 0

