The Carolina Hurricanes, Brent Burns among them, meet the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Burns are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brent Burns vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus this season, in 21:28 per game on the ice, is +9.

Burns has a goal in six of 37 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Burns has a point in 13 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points five times.

Burns has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 37 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Burns has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Burns has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Burns Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 37 Games 5 19 Points 2 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.