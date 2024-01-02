Should you bet on Brett Pesce to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Pesce has zero points on the power play.

Pesce averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.4%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:50 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:53 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:37 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 4-1

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

