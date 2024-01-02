Will Dmitry Orlov Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 2?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Orlov stats and insights
- Orlov has scored in one of 37 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
- Orlov has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 1.8% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Orlov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
