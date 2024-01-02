How to Watch the Hornets vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) aim to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on January 2, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Hornets vs Kings Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Charlotte has a 4-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Kings are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 16th.
- The Hornets put up an average of 110 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 116.8 the Kings give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.8 points, Charlotte is 6-6.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets put up fewer points per game at home (109.1) than on the road (110.9), but also allow fewer at home (119) than on the road (123.1).
- At home Charlotte is giving up 119 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is on the road (123.1).
- The Hornets collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (24.9) than on the road (25.8).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Terry Rozier
|Questionable
|Illness
|Gordon Hayward
|Out
|Calf
|Mark Williams
|Out
|Back
