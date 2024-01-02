The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) aim to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on January 2, 2024.

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Kings Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Charlotte has a 4-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Kings are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 16th.

The Hornets put up an average of 110 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 116.8 the Kings give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.8 points, Charlotte is 6-6.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up fewer points per game at home (109.1) than on the road (110.9), but also allow fewer at home (119) than on the road (123.1).

At home Charlotte is giving up 119 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than it is on the road (123.1).

The Hornets collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (24.9) than on the road (25.8).

Hornets Injuries