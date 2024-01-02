In the upcoming matchup versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Sebastian Aho to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

In 13 of 34 games this season, Aho has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Aho has accumulated four goals and 13 assists.

Aho averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 18:43 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 4 0 4 18:04 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 4 1 3 18:33 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:13 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 17:10 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 24:39 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:22 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 3 2 1 15:51 Away W 4-1

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

