Can we expect Seth Jarvis lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

  • Jarvis has scored in 10 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • On the power play he has eight goals, plus two assists.
  • Jarvis' shooting percentage is 15.5%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:38 Away W 3-2
12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:38 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:12 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:57 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:49 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:16 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:57 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:41 Away W 4-1

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

