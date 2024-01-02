Domantas Sabonis and Terry Rozier will go head to head when the Sacramento Kings (19-12) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (7-24) at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSSE

NBCS-CA and BSSE Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Terry Rozier vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 795.4 1406.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.8 45.4 Fantasy Rank 12 -

Buy Sabonis and Rozier gear on Fanatics!

Terry Rozier vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier averages 23.6 points, 3.9 boards and 7.2 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

The Hornets have a -344 scoring differential, falling short by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 110 points per game, 27th in the league, and are allowing 121.1 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.

The 41.3 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 27th in the league, 3.6 fewer than the 44.9 its opponents grab.

The Hornets make 11.3 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.4 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.9% from deep (19th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 39.7%.

Charlotte and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.3 per game (18th in league) and force 13.1 (15th in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis averages 19.4 points, 12.3 boards and 7.5 assists per game, making 59.3% of shots from the field (eighth in league).

The Kings score 117.5 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.8 (21st in the league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

The 43.4 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 19th in the NBA. Its opponents collect 43.7 per contest.

The Kings hit 15.2 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 36.7% rate (16th in the NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game their opponents make at a 37.4% rate.

Sacramento and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.5 per game (ninth in the league) and force 12.9 (19th in NBA play).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terry Rozier vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game -7.9 -0.5 Usage Percentage 27.9% 22.5% True Shooting Pct 57.3% 63.2% Total Rebound Pct 6.2% 19.7% Assist Pct 32% 32.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.