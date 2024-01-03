Wednesday's Big South schedule will see the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern matchup in this article.

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Presbyterian Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline FanDuel Presbyterian (-2.5) 140.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

Charleston Southern has put together a 3-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Buccaneers have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

Presbyterian has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, nine out of the Blue Hose's 14 games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.