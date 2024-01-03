Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-4) playing the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) at 6:30 PM ET.
Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshunti Nichols: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Bryanna Brady: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mara Neira: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ashley Carrillo: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
