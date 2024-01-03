The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) will try to end a seven-game road slide when taking on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 58.5 points per game are just 2.4 fewer points than the 60.9 the Blue Hose give up.

Charleston Southern is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.9 points.

Presbyterian's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.

The 60.2 points per game the Blue Hose score are 13 fewer points than the Buccaneers give up (73.2).

Presbyterian is 3-0 when scoring more than 73.2 points.

When Charleston Southern gives up fewer than 60.2 points, it is 3-0.

The Blue Hose shoot 39% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Buccaneers concede defensively.

The Buccaneers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

15.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56) Madison Adamson: 6.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

6.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

11.9 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Keshunti Nichols: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.3 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Schedule