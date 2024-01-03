Citadel vs. Western Carolina January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Citadel Bulldogs (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) play the Western Carolina Catamounts (9-2, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Citadel Players to Watch
- Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Winston Hill: 8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Madison Durr: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Vonterius Woolbright: 21.5 PTS, 11.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DJ Campbell: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bernard Pelote: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Citadel vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison
|Citadel Rank
|Citadel AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|276th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|75.3
|183rd
|44th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|110th
|131st
|37.9
|Rebounds
|38.4
|104th
|203rd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|258th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|190th
|329th
|10.8
|Assists
|11.4
|308th
|88th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|9.9
|45th
