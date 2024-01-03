Wednesday's contest at McAlister Field House has the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) taking on the Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-68 victory for Citadel, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 69, Western Carolina 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Citadel (-0.9)

Citadel (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.3

Citadel has gone 6-3-0 against the spread, while Western Carolina's ATS record this season is 6-4-0. The Bulldogs have a 3-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Catamounts have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Citadel is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while Western Carolina has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Citadel Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 73.4 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a +103 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Citadel is 94th in the nation at 38.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 33.1 its opponents average.

Citadel makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (224th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 34.6% from deep while its opponents hit 30.1% from long range.

The Bulldogs score 97.7 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball), while giving up 87.1 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Citadel and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 10.8 per game (97th in college basketball) and force 10.1 (325th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.