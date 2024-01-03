The Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

Citadel has compiled a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 234th.

The Bulldogs average 7.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Catamounts allow their opponents to score (66).

When it scores more than 66 points, Citadel is 6-2.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

At home Citadel is putting up 84.6 points per game, 17.6 more than it is averaging away (67).

In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are allowing 3.4 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (67.8).

Citadel knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31.8%).

