How to Watch Citadel vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Citadel vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
- Citadel has compiled a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 234th.
- The Bulldogs average 7.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Catamounts allow their opponents to score (66).
- When it scores more than 66 points, Citadel is 6-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Citadel Home & Away Comparison
- At home Citadel is putting up 84.6 points per game, 17.6 more than it is averaging away (67).
- In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are allowing 3.4 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (67.8).
- Citadel knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 86-71
|TD Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 65-45
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 106-76
|McAlister Field House
|1/3/2024
|Western Carolina
|-
|McAlister Field House
|1/6/2024
|Samford
|-
|McAlister Field House
|1/10/2024
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.