Wednesday's contest between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) and Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Watsco Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-75, with Clemson taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

Based on our computer prediction, Clemson is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 155.5 over/under.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Miami (FL) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Clemson (-1.5)



Clemson (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



Clemson is 8-3-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Tigers have an 8-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 167 points per game, 11.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game (scoring 82.3 points per game to rank 43rd in college basketball while allowing 69.2 per contest to rank 130th in college basketball) and have a +157 scoring differential overall.

Clemson grabs 39.1 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) while conceding 32.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.8 boards per game.

Clemson hits 1.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.6 (33rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8.

The Tigers put up 106.7 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while giving up 89.8 points per 100 possessions (176th in college basketball).

Clemson has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (55th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.1 (355th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.7 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (144th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) grabs 38.2 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 32.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

Miami (FL) hits 9.3 three-pointers per game (49th in college basketball) while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 26.4%.

Miami (FL) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hurricanes commit 13.1 per game (290th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (91st in college basketball).

