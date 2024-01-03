Wednesday's contest between the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) and the Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at Watsco Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-75, with Clemson taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Venue: Watsco Center

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, Miami (FL) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.7)

Clemson (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Miami (FL) is 4-5-0 against the spread, while Clemson's ATS record this season is 8-3-0. The Hurricanes are 5-4-0 and the Tigers are 8-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game, with a +157 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (44th in college basketball) and give up 69.2 per contest (131st in college basketball).

Clemson ranks 81st in the country at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 6.8 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

Clemson hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 39.2% from deep (13th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.4%.

Clemson has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.2 per game (56th in college basketball) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

