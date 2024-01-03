The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

Clemson is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 81st.

The 82.3 points per game the Tigers score are 12.5 more points than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).

Clemson is 10-1 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.

The Hurricanes average 15.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Tigers give up to opponents (69.2).

Miami (FL) has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson scored 78.4 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.1.

In home games, Clemson sunk 1.8 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to on the road (33.2%).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) put up more points at home (83.4 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.

In 2022-23, the Hurricanes gave up 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69).

Miami (FL) sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule