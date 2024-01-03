The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will host the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
  • In games Clemson shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
  • The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 81st.
  • The Tigers record 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Hurricanes give up (69.8).
  • When Clemson scores more than 69.8 points, it is 10-1.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 11 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 273rd.
  • The Hurricanes score an average of 84.7 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers give up.
  • When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, giving up 65.2 points per game, compared to 73.1 in away games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Clemson fared better at home last year, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.2.
  • The Hurricanes allowed more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (69) last season.
  • At home, Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 La Salle W 84-77 Watsco Center
12/21/2023 Stonehill W 97-59 Watsco Center
12/29/2023 North Florida W 95-55 Watsco Center
1/3/2024 Clemson - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/10/2024 Louisville - Watsco Center

