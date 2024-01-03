The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will host the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

In games Clemson shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 81st.

The Tigers record 12.5 more points per game (82.3) than the Hurricanes give up (69.8).

When Clemson scores more than 69.8 points, it is 10-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 11 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 273rd.

The Hurricanes score an average of 84.7 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers give up.

When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, giving up 65.2 points per game, compared to 73.1 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Clemson fared better at home last year, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 75.2.

The Hurricanes allowed more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (69) last season.

At home, Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule