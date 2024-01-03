How to Watch Clemson vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have hit.
- Clemson has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 116th.
- The Tigers score 82.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 69.8 the Hurricanes give up.
- When Clemson scores more than 69.8 points, it is 10-1.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 11 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Miami (FL) is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 213th.
- The Hurricanes' 84.7 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow.
- When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 9-0.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Clemson fared better in home games last year, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.1.
- Clemson averaged 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Miami (FL) put up more points at home (83.4 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Hurricanes gave up 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69).
- Miami (FL) knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|W 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
