The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have hit.

Clemson has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 116th.

The Tigers score 82.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 69.8 the Hurricanes give up.

When Clemson scores more than 69.8 points, it is 10-1.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 11 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Miami (FL) is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 213th.

The Hurricanes' 84.7 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers allow.

When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Clemson fared better in home games last year, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.1.

Clemson averaged 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) put up more points at home (83.4 per game) than on the road (75.2) last season.

In 2022-23, the Hurricanes gave up 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69).

Miami (FL) knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule