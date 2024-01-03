How to Watch Clemson vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. The game airs on ESPN.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- Clemson has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 116th.
- The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 69.8 the Hurricanes give up.
- Clemson has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 11 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 213th.
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 84.7 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers give up.
- Miami (FL) is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Clemson played better at home last year, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than away from home (73.1).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Clemson performed better at home last year, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.
- At home, the Hurricanes conceded 72.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.
- At home, Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (35.3%).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|W 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
