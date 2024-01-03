The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. The game airs on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

Clemson has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes sit at 116th.

The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 69.8 the Hurricanes give up.

Clemson has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 11 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 213th.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 84.7 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers give up.

Miami (FL) is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Clemson played better at home last year, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than away from home (73.1).

In terms of three-point shooting, Clemson performed better at home last year, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.

At home, the Hurricanes conceded 72.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.

At home, Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (35.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule