The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will welcome in the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

In games Clemson shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 81st.

The 82.3 points per game the Tigers record are 12.5 more points than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).

Clemson has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Clemson fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.8 per game on the road.

The Tigers ceded 65.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.1 in road games.

Clemson drained 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

