The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Clemson has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Miami (FL) is 7-5-0 ATS this year.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Clemson is 34th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have experienced the fourth-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the beginning to +7500.

The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +7500 moneyline odds, is 1.3%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds down from +3000 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 27th-biggest change.

Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.