The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Clemson has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Tigers' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, seven out of the Hurricanes' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 Clemson is 34th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (16th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +7500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the fourth-biggest change.

Clemson has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

