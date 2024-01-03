The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center as only 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -1.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson and its opponents have gone over 155.5 combined points in four of 11 games this season.

Clemson has an average point total of 151.4 in its matchups this year, 4.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers have an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.

The Tigers have entered six games this season favored by -120 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Clemson.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 4 36.4% 82.3 167 69.2 139 147.2 Miami (FL) 5 55.6% 84.7 167 69.8 139 154.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

Clemson put together an 11-10-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The 82.3 points per game the Tigers put up are 12.5 more points than the Hurricanes allow (69.8).

Clemson has an 8-3 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 8-3-0 4-3 8-3-0 Miami (FL) 4-5-0 0-1 5-4-0

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-6 Away Record 7-4 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.