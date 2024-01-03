The Southern Miss Eagles (7-4) will try to turn around a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at HTC Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up just 3.6 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Chanticleers allow (73.4).

When it scores more than 73.4 points, Southern Miss is 4-0.

Coastal Carolina's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.8 points.

The 65.9 points per game the Chanticleers average are 5.3 more points than the Eagles allow (60.6).

Coastal Carolina has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 60.6 points.

When Southern Miss gives up fewer than 65.9 points, it is 7-0.

This season the Chanticleers are shooting 39.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Chanticleers have given up.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Arin Freeman: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG% Deaja Richardson: 15.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)

15.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94) Alancia Ramsey: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.3 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.3 FG% Zaria Hurston: 4.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Coastal Carolina Schedule