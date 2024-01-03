Florence County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Florence County, South Carolina today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Florence County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Socastee High School at Johnsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Johnsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.