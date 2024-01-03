The Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) travel to face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • This season, Furman has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.5% from the field.
  • The Paladins are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 203rd.
  • The Paladins' 84.7 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 70.1 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.1 points, Furman is 6-6.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

  • Furman is scoring fewer points at home (86.5 per game) than on the road (87).
  • The Paladins are giving up fewer points at home (70 per game) than on the road (94).
  • Beyond the arc, Furman drains more treys on the road (12.3 per game) than at home (8.2), and makes a higher percentage on the road (40.2%) than at home (27.7%).

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ Tulane L 117-110 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Presbyterian W 76-61 Timmons Arena
12/30/2023 Anderson (SC) L 79-74 Timmons Arena
1/3/2024 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
1/10/2024 Citadel - Timmons Arena

