The Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) visit the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) after losing five road games in a row. The Spartans are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5 points.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -2.5 151.5

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

Furman has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

Furman has a 164.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 13.3 more points than this game's total.

Furman's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

Furman has a 3-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-7-0 mark of UNC Greensboro.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 4 40% 78.5 163.2 70.1 150.3 143.1 Furman 7 77.8% 84.7 163.2 80.2 150.3 158.1

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

The Spartans' record against the spread in SoCon action last season was 11-8-0.

The Paladins score an average of 84.7 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 70.1 the Spartans allow.

Furman is 3-6 against the spread and 6-6 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 3-7-0 2-3 7-3-0 Furman 3-6-0 1-2 7-2-0

Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits

UNC Greensboro Furman 5-0 Home Record 5-1 1-4 Away Record 0-4 0-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-2-0 97.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 62.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 87.0 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-0-0

