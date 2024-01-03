Lancaster County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lancaster County, South Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Central High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Land High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Central High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Falls High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.