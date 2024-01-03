How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) are traveling to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) for a matchup of Big South rivals at The Buc Dome, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
- Presbyterian has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Hose sit at 248th.
- The 78.3 points per game the Blue Hose score are only 2.3 more points than the Buccaneers give up (76).
- When Presbyterian scores more than 76 points, it is 5-2.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Presbyterian has fared better at home this year, averaging 85.6 points per game, compared to 72 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Blue Hose are ceding 6.9 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (75.2).
- When playing at home, Presbyterian is averaging 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in road games (34.3%).
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Furman
|L 76-61
|Timmons Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 91-68
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|W 91-67
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/6/2024
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/10/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
