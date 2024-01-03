Wednesday's Big South slate will see the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7, 0-0 Big South) take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern matchup.

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Presbyterian Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline FanDuel Presbyterian (-2.5) 140.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends

Presbyterian has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Hose and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.

Charleston Southern has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

A total of five Buccaneers games this season have gone over the point total.

