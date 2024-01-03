Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 68-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Presbyterian squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 3.
The Blue Hose came out on top in their last matchup 63-52 against Columbia (SC) on Sunday.
Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 68, Charleston Southern 59
Presbyterian Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Hose took down the Morehead State Eagles in a 65-59 win on November 25. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Presbyterian has six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.
Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 206) on November 25
- 76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 330) on November 29
- 68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 340) on December 6
- 63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 344) on December 15
- 64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 350) on November 22
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 12.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 11.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)
- Mara Neira: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)
- Christina Kline: 4.9 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
Presbyterian Performance Insights
- The Blue Hose have a -11 scoring differential, putting up 60.2 points per game (274th in college basketball) and allowing 60.9 (109th in college basketball).
- The Blue Hose are putting up 70.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 21.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (49.5).
- When playing at home, Presbyterian is allowing 9.6 fewer points per game (53.7) than on the road (63.3).
- The Blue Hose's offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 60.0 points a contest compared to the 60.2 they've averaged this season.
