Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-8, 0-0 Big South) versus the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6, 0-0 Big South), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Jonah Pierce: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Samage Teel: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Stewart: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Trevon Reddish: 6.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

Taje' Kelly: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK RJ Johnson: 17.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Daren Patrick: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK A'lahn Sumler: 11.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK RJ Duhart: 4.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison

Charleston Southern Rank Charleston Southern AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank 297th 68.9 Points Scored 78.2 113th 240th 73.1 Points Allowed 71.2 191st 314th 32.9 Rebounds 34.8 252nd 308th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 6.8 331st 222nd 7.0 3pt Made 6.8 240th 313th 11.3 Assists 15.4 80th 192nd 11.9 Turnovers 11.2 127th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.