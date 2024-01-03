The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-10) will attempt to break a seven-game road slide when squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers average only 2.4 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (60.9).

Charleston Southern is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.9 points.

Presbyterian's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.5 points.

The Blue Hose put up 60.2 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 73.2 the Buccaneers give up.

Presbyterian has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 73.2 points.

When Charleston Southern allows fewer than 60.2 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Blue Hose are shooting 39.0% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Buccaneers concede.

The Buccaneers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.7 PTS, 55.9 FG%

12.7 PTS, 55.9 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)

11.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83) Mara Neira: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85)

12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (29-for-85) Christina Kline: 4.9 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

4.9 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Ashley Carrillo: 5.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

