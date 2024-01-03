How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) are home in Big South play versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.
South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 43.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, South Carolina Upstate has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 282nd.
- The Spartans put up an average of 72.2 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bulldogs give up.
- South Carolina Upstate has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina Upstate averages 82.2 points per game at home, and 66.0 away.
- At home, the Spartans concede 64.4 points per game. On the road, they give up 74.4.
- South Carolina Upstate drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (8.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (34.9%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 70-53
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 62-59
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Coker
|W 96-76
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|1/6/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
