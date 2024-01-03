The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline FanDuel UNC Asheville (-8.5) 141.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

South Carolina Upstate has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

UNC Asheville has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

