Wednesday's game between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) and UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-7) going head to head at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 62-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina Upstate, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Spartans are coming off of an 81-50 loss to Georgia Tech in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 62, UNC Asheville 61

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

The Spartans notched their best win of the season on November 25, when they defeated the North Florida Ospreys, who rank No. 233 in our computer rankings, 73-60.

South Carolina Upstate has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

South Carolina Upstate 2023-24 Best Wins

73-60 over North Florida (No. 233) on November 25

61-58 at home over Furman (No. 262) on December 9

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 344) on November 20

73-64 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 353) on December 5

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.7 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) AC Markham: 5.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

5.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Rebekah Gordon: 9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans average 57.5 points per game (306th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (250th in college basketball). They have a -131 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10 points per game.

The Spartans are scoring 61 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (52.3).

In 2023-24, South Carolina Upstate is allowing 52.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 76.6.

