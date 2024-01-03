The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) in a clash of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

  • Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AC Markham: 5.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Rebekah Gordon: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

  • McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lalmani Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mallory Bruce: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jamaya Blanks: 5.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.