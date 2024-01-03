The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) go up against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in Big South play.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 6.3 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Spartans give up (67.5).

When it scores more than 67.5 points, UNC Asheville is 3-0.

South Carolina Upstate is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 61.2 points.

The 57.5 points per game the Spartans record are only 2.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (54.9).

South Carolina Upstate is 5-1 when scoring more than 54.9 points.

UNC Asheville has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.

The Spartans are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Bulldogs shoot 36.8% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Spartans allow.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Isabell West: 10.7 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.7 PTS, 60.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Trinity Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) AC Markham: 5.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

5.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Rebekah Gordon: 9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

9.5 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule