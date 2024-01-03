Spartanburg County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Spartanburg County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J.L. Mann High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at Spartanburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
