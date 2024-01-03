Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Spartanburg County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J.L. Mann High School at Boiling Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union County High School at Spartanburg High School