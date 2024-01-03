The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Villanova vs. Xavier matchup.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Villanova vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Villanova is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Wildcats' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Xavier has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Musketeers' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Villanova is 21st-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 38th, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +5000, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.

Villanova's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +14000

+14000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have fallen from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +14000, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

