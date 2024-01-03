The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 1-0 Big South) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-1 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Winthrop Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Winthrop vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -3.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop Betting Records & Stats

Winthrop and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

The average point total in Winthrop's games this year is 146.8, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles have a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Winthrop has been the favorite in seven games this season and won six (85.7%) of those contests.

The Eagles are undefeated in five games this season when favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Winthrop.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 6 50% 78.9 157.4 67.9 130.6 148.1 Longwood 7 58.3% 78.5 157.4 62.7 130.6 140.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

Winthrop won eight games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Eagles average 16.2 more points per game (78.9) than the Lancers give up (62.7).

Winthrop is 3-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Winthrop vs. Longwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 5-7-0 2-3 4-8-0 Longwood 8-4-0 2-0 8-4-0

Winthrop vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits

Winthrop Longwood 4-1 Home Record 8-0 2-5 Away Record 4-3 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 92.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-2-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.