How to Watch the Winthrop vs. Longwood Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (6-7) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the Longwood Lancers (2-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Winthrop vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles average 26.3 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Lancers give up to opponents (82.1).
- The 61.3 points per game the Lancers score are just 0.1 more points than the Eagles allow (61.2).
- When Longwood scores more than 61.2 points, it is 2-4.
- Winthrop has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.
- The Lancers shoot 35.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles' 36.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lancers have conceded.
Winthrop Leaders
- Marissa Gasaway: 9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43 FG%
- Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
- Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Blessing Okoh: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)
- Leonor Paisana: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Georgia State
|W 65-60
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 55-49
|UNF Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida
|L 73-36
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/6/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Presbyterian
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.