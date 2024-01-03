The Winthrop Eagles (6-7) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the Longwood Lancers (2-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles average 26.3 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Lancers give up to opponents (82.1).
  • The 61.3 points per game the Lancers score are just 0.1 more points than the Eagles allow (61.2).
  • When Longwood scores more than 61.2 points, it is 2-4.
  • Winthrop has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.
  • The Lancers shoot 35.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles' 36.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lancers have conceded.

Winthrop Leaders

  • Marissa Gasaway: 9.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 43 FG%
  • Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
  • Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Blessing Okoh: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)
  • Leonor Paisana: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

Winthrop Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Georgia State W 65-60 Winthrop Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ North Florida L 55-49 UNF Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida L 73-36 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/3/2024 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/6/2024 South Carolina Upstate - Winthrop Coliseum
1/10/2024 Presbyterian - Winthrop Coliseum

