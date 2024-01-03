The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) will try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when taking on the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wofford vs. VMI Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Keydets allow to opponents.

In games Wofford shoots higher than 41.5% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.

The Terriers are the 55th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets rank 46th.

The Terriers put up 8.2 more points per game (80.1) than the Keydets allow (71.9).

Wofford is 7-3 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

Wofford is posting 91 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 16 more points than it is averaging in road games (75).

The Terriers cede 68.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 77.7 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Wofford has played better at home this season, making 10.8 treys per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule