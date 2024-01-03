The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) will visit the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wofford vs. VMI matchup in this article.

Wofford vs. VMI Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Wofford vs. VMI Betting Trends

Wofford has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Terriers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 12 times this season.

VMI has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of three Keydets games this season have hit the over.

