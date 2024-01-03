Wednesday's SoCon schedule includes the Wofford Terriers (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) playing the VMI Keydets (2-10, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. VMI Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

Corey Tripp: 15.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 6.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wofford vs. VMI Stat Comparison

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank 66th 80.5 Points Scored 68.5 299th 318th 77.7 Points Allowed 72.5 222nd 82nd 39 Rebounds 39.8 61st 194th 9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 123rd 39th 9.5 3pt Made 7.1 212th 49th 16.4 Assists 10.9 327th 192nd 11.9 Turnovers 15.8 358th

