The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) visit the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) after losing eight straight road games. The Terriers are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Wofford vs. VMI Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wofford -15.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford Betting Records & Stats

Wofford and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Wofford's contests this year have an average total of 156, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Terriers have gone 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Wofford has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-7-0 mark of VMI.

Wofford vs. VMI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wofford 5 50% 80.1 149.6 75.9 147.8 146.3 VMI 2 20% 69.5 149.6 71.9 147.8 146.4

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

Wofford covered 10 times in 20 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Terriers put up 80.1 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 71.9 the Keydets give up.

Wofford is 4-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Wofford vs. VMI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wofford 6-4-0 0-0 9-1-0 VMI 3-7-0 1-2 3-7-0

Wofford vs. VMI Home/Away Splits

Wofford VMI 4-0 Home Record 3-2 3-3 Away Record 0-6 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 5-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 91 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 75 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.5 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 6-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-5-0

