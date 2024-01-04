How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will try to build on a six-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have made.
- Arizona has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at fifth.
- The Wildcats score 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).
- Arizona is 10-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
- This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
- The Buffaloes put up 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).
- When Colorado gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 11-2.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona put up 85.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).
- The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.5).
- In home games, Arizona drained 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.4.
- At home, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.5).
- Beyond the arc, Colorado made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.2%) than at home (32.8%) too.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 100-81
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 100-82
|Maples Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 98-71
|CU Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|W 73-69
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington State
|W 74-67
|CU Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
